Κόσμος

Γάζα: νεκροί από επίθεση στην εκκλησία του Αγίου Προφυρίου (βίντεο)

Διάβασέ μου το... Your browser does not support the audio element.

Αδιακρίτως σφυροκοπούνται χώροι συγκέντρωσης αμάχων, στην Λωρίδα της Γάζας

-

Στόχος «ισραηλινής αεροπορικής επιδρομής» έγινε απόψε ελληνορθόδοξη εκκλησία στη Γάζα, όπου είχαν καταφύγει περίπου 50 άμαχοι, κυρίως γυναίκες και παιδιά, όπως μεταδίδει το δίκτυο Al Jazeera.

Το υπουργείο Εσωτερικών στη Γάζα ανακοίνωσε την κατάρρευση κτηρίου της εκκλησίας του Αγίου Πορφυρίου στην κεντρική πόλη ως «αποτέλεσμα ισραηλινών επιδρομών».

Σύμφωνα με τον ανταποκριτή του Al Jazeera στην πόλη της Γάζας, τουλάχιστον δύο άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν και πολλοί άλλοι τραυματίστηκαν, από όσους είχαν αναζητήσει καταφύγιο στην εκκλησία του Αγίου Πορφυρίου.

BREAKING: Israeli forces BOMBED Greek Orthodox Church in Gaza housing many Christians and Muslims Refugees.



At least one child was killed and several people injured. Many people are still under the rubble.#Palestine #Israel #Gaza #Hamas #IsraelAttack @Israel pic.twitter.com/oXzp1jurj3 — World Times (@WorldTimesWT) October 19, 2023

???????????? ???? ???????????????????? ????????????????



A Palestinian Christians distraught shouts to world.

”where should we go?

They bombed my house, my church, no where left to go!”.

Two killed and tens injured at the Greek Orthodox Church in central Gaza, where… pic.twitter.com/mN0TkkazFu — KimJongWins (@KimJongwins) October 19, 2023

News of Israel bombing of the Church of Saint Porphyrios in Gaza



Please help in finding news reporting about it



So far, I have this video of a Christian Gazan who is telling the paramedics that the church had been bombed, and that there are dead and injured under the rubble. pic.twitter.com/eHsk699WU7 — Reem Kelani ?? ?? ?? (@ReemKelani) October 19, 2023

??||Criminals do not know a Muslim or a Christian, their goal is only crime. O countries of the world, can you wake up now??

Israel has just bombed a church where Christian refugees are sheltering?#GazaHospital #IsraelTerorrist #IsraelPalestineWar #Gaza_Genocide #GazaCity pic.twitter.com/hfDj47Qj8u — Awdeh | ?????? (@juawdeh) October 19, 2023

Breaking news: Israel bombed a house bordering on the Greek Orthodox church in Gaza, which brought down the assembly hall where around 50 Christians were having refug. At least a child was murdered and several people injured, all Christians. Many are still under the rubble. pic.twitter.com/cB6FVhOBhT — Mitri Raheb (@RahebM) October 19, 2023

Ειδήσεις σήμερα:

Νέα Φιλαδέλφεια - Μιχάλης Κατσούρης: Βρέθηκε γενετικό υλικό σε δύο μαχαίρια

Market Pass: Που παρατείνεται - Για ποιους διπλασιάζεται

Άγιος Παντελεήμονας: Αλλοδαπός με μαχαίρι φώναζε “Allahu Akbar” προκαλώντας τρόμο