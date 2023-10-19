Κόσμος

Γάζα: νεκροί από επίθεση στην εκκλησία του Αγίου Προφυρίου (βίντεο)

Αδιακρίτως σφυροκοπούνται χώροι συγκέντρωσης αμάχων, στην Λωρίδα της Γάζας

Γάζα: νεκροί από επίθεση στην εκκλησία του Αγίου Προφυρίου (βίντεο)
Στόχος «ισραηλινής αεροπορικής επιδρομής» έγινε απόψε ελληνορθόδοξη εκκλησία στη Γάζα, όπου είχαν καταφύγει περίπου 50 άμαχοι, κυρίως γυναίκες και παιδιά, όπως μεταδίδει το δίκτυο Al Jazeera.

Το υπουργείο Εσωτερικών στη Γάζα ανακοίνωσε την κατάρρευση κτηρίου της εκκλησίας του Αγίου Πορφυρίου στην κεντρική πόλη ως «αποτέλεσμα ισραηλινών επιδρομών».

Σύμφωνα με τον ανταποκριτή του Al Jazeera στην πόλη της Γάζας, τουλάχιστον δύο άνθρωποι σκοτώθηκαν και πολλοί άλλοι τραυματίστηκαν, από όσους είχαν αναζητήσει καταφύγιο στην εκκλησία του Αγίου Πορφυρίου.

