Ο Μάτζικ Τζόνσον κάνει διακοπές στην Ελλάδα και “ξετρελαίνεται” (εικόνες)

Μαγεμένος από τις ομορφιές της χώρας μας είναι ο μύθος του ΝΒΑ που κάνει και φέτος διακοπές στην Ελλάδα.

Διακοπές στην Ελλάδα κάνουν ο Μάτζικ Τζόνσον και η σύζυγός του Κούκι, με τις φωτογραφίες από τις ομορφιές της να γεμίζουν τους λογαριασμούς τους στα social media.

Ο παλαίμαχος παίκτης του ΝΒΑ και η σύζυγός του Κούκι ξεκίνησαν τις διακοπές τους από τη Σαντορίνη, από όπου και ανέβασαν φωτογραφίες, ενώ συνέχισαν στην Αθήνα, περνώντας με τη θαλαμηγό τους από τη Διώρυγα της Κορίνθου.

