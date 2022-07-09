Life

Ο Μάτζικ Τζόνσον κάνει διακοπές στην Ελλάδα και “ξετρελαίνεται” (εικόνες)

Μαγεμένος από τις ομορφιές της χώρας μας είναι ο μύθος του ΝΒΑ που κάνει και φέτος διακοπές στην Ελλάδα.

Διακοπές στην Ελλάδα κάνουν ο Μάτζικ Τζόνσον και η σύζυγός του Κούκι, με τις φωτογραφίες από τις ομορφιές της να γεμίζουν τους λογαριασμούς τους στα social media.

Ο παλαίμαχος παίκτης του ΝΒΑ και η σύζυγός του Κούκι ξεκίνησαν τις διακοπές τους από τη Σαντορίνη, από όπου και ανέβασαν φωτογραφίες, ενώ συνέχισαν στην Αθήνα, περνώντας με τη θαλαμηγό τους από τη Διώρυγα της Κορίνθου.

Cookie and I at the famous Church of Three Bells of Fira in the beautiful city Santorini! Behind us you can see a volcano. pic.twitter.com/5pUhpyOdZu — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 6, 2022

Having some fun in the Mediterranean Sea! pic.twitter.com/gh4cqUqr3I — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 8, 2022

the Propylaea, the Temple of Athena Nike built in 431 BC, the Temple of the Maidens (Erechtheion), and the Odeon of Herodes Theater built in 174 AD. pic.twitter.com/WeHKKlWPTq — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 8, 2022

Today I had a life changing experience filled with so much biblical history. We visited the Acropolis of Athens, a fortified citadel located on the top of a hill with four Temples. We saw historical landmarks including the Parthenon dedicated to Athena the Virgin in 447 BC, pic.twitter.com/MCaaKArp5S — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 8, 2022

Many of the original buildings of the Acropolis were destroyed or repurposed. After Rome converted to Christianity in the 6th century AD many Acropolis temples became Christian churches. It was eye-opening to learn about the history of the city & gain so much biblical context! pic.twitter.com/ypepoRYS5n — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 8, 2022

Cookie and I in Corinth Canal. Running 4 miles long, it was completed in the 1890s connecting the Gulf of Corinth in the Ionian Sea with the Saronic Gulf in the Aegean Sea! pic.twitter.com/pT60juTrkF — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) July 8, 2022

